The rather gloomy and soggy Labor Day Weekend weather will continue on Labor Day itself this Monday.

As has been the case over the past couple days, our weather will continue to feature times of sunshine, clouds, showers and thunderstorms, so it won’t be a washout this Monday but rain chances will stay high due to the lingering tropical moisture.

The highest risk for storms will be this afternoon, some of which could fuel isolated flood concerns. Temperatures will be rather seasonable and not too hot in the upper 80s at most locations.

Unfortunately, the shortened work week will remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible, especially during the morning and midday hours, on Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture levels remain high.

It’s not until a mid-level area of high pressure should steer in drier air on Thursday and Friday, leading to only isolated showers and storms. With more sunshine and drier conditions, high temperatures will be hotter in the low 90s as a result.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching three disturbances in the Atlantic for potential development.

That includes a broad low near Texas with a low, 10% chance of forming; a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles with a medium, 40% chance as it tracks west across the Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula; and another tropical wave with a 40% chance of forming south and west of the Cape Verde Islands.