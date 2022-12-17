​Hopefully you enjoyed the rather perfect weather last weekend, which was filled with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions, because clouds and showers will dominate this weekend’s weather in South Florida. By no means will it be a washout but many people will have to contend with the occasional rain shower. That’s due to a front that passed through the area yesterday and has since stalled just to our south. Given the weakness of the front, moisture has been trapped across the southern end of the Florida Peninsula ahead of an area of low pressure that will move through Saturday night from the Gulf of Mexico.

Therefore on Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers at any time of the day, especially in the morning and then again overnight as the low passes near the area. Given the clouds around and an onshore breeze, which could become gusty at night, high temperatures are expected to be on par for this time of the year, reaching the upper 70s.

By Sunday, conditions will gradually improve with clearing skies, going from mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon only with the chance for a few showers in the morning, especially near the coast and in the Florida Keys. Highs on Sunday will be cooler due to the passage of a second cold front, shifting that wind out from the north and preventing high temperatures from surpassing the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly dry and bright but still cool with below average temperatures. The morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s inland, low to mid 60s near the coast and mid to upper 60s in the Keys.

Unfortunately, the active weather pattern continues into next week, with clouds and showers returning at times Tuesday into Wednesday, some of which could linger into at least Thursday, from another area of low pressure developing over the Gulf of Mexico and then moving across Florida.

By the end of the week or next week, a powerful cold front is currently forecast to clear through South Florida, which could significantly drop out temperatures. It does remain too early to provide you specific temperatures at this time, however, but at least it is expected to feel more like Christmas in time for the holiday.