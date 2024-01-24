Following a cold front this past weekend, South Florida is in a holding pattern this week with temperatures creeping up slow and steady through this upcoming weekend until the next cold front arrives.

High pressure is currently expansive over the western Atlantic Ocean, providing a warm, easterly breeze. That high will weaken and shift southeast over the next few days, leading to a slight decrease in winds while temperatures go up given winds veering out of the southeast.

Expect high temperatures near 80F this Wednesday paired with partly to mostly cloudy skies and more humidity. Winds will remain sustained near 20 mph near the coast with gusts up to 30 mph.

On Thursday, clouds will remain fairly present with highs in the low 80s until sunshine returns on Friday, continuing into the weekend.

With more sunshine in place along with southerly winds, highs this weekend will reach the mid 80s with near-record heat forecast on Sunday. The beach breeze will continue with only the chance for a spotty shower.

The best chance for a shower will be late Sunday as our next cold front arrives, but moisture levels with this front appear to be limited.

Behind this front for early next week, high temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s across many South Florida locations.