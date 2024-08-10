This weekend will certainly be a classic case of South Florida weather in the summertime — lots of heat and humidity, times of sunshine, other times of clouds and the risk for scattered showers and storms will all be in store.

Out of the two days this weekend, Saturday will feature the higher rain chances as onshore winds gradually build back in. That southeast breeze will become more dominant on Sunday, allowing for most afternoon storms to develop to our west.

Expect sunshine and a morning shower to start our Saturday, then clouds will increase with scattered showers and storms developing, especially during the mid to late afternoon hours.

It’s also going to be hot! A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of South Florida for feels-like temperatures up to 104-110F today.

The start of next week will remain hot and generally quiet as high pressure centers itself over Florida. This should help suppress rain chances.

Additional moisture could then funnel in late week, leading to at least slightly higher rain chances.

In the tropics, there’s a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean with a high chance of developing. It’s not a concern for the US at this time but the Lesser and Greater Antilles should monitor this system for potential impacts next week.