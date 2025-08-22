The weekend is here and it will basically consist of typical summer weekend in Florida. Expect times of sunshine, times of storms and hot and steamy conditions when it’s dry.

It won’t be a weekend washout but prepare for rain at times, especially in the afternoons. Out of the two days, however, Sunday is expected to have more dry time and more sunshine given a later start to the predicted storms.

Therefore, Saturday will be a bit more unsettled with isolated morning showers giving way to anytime, scattered showers and storms midday and into the afternoon hours.

Then on Sunday, morning sunshine will give way to an afternoon round of storms. Otherwise, highs both days will reach the low to mid 90s.

The reason being is a slow, stalled front to our north trapping moisture across the region along with a westerly wind flow, which helps to focus a lot of the afternoon storms near the east coast.

This front is not going to budge anytime soon as a second front reinforces the moisture across Florida heading into next week. At least for the first half, afternoon storms will remain possible, with the highest odds being across our northern areas. Temperatures will also remain toasty, generally reaching the mid 90s.

Then for the second half of next week, winds will become a bit more variable, leading to the anytime shower and storm risk. Meanwhile, north of that front, much of the eastern US will be feeling an early taste of fall!

Depending on where repeat rounds of heavy rain occur in the coming days, flooding will be possible in isolated areas.

Tropical update

Hurricane Erin is set to lose its tropical characteristics soon as it continues to pull farther away from the US East Coast and head toward the cooler waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Then there are two areas to watch for potential tropical development over the central Atlantic Ocean. In the red-shaded region near the Leeward Islands, a tropical storm is very likely to form over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Watches and warnings may be issued for Bermuda tomorrow due to the potential for impacts.

Farther south, there’s a tropical wave that could develop in the orange-shaded area. Environmental conditions may turn favorable at times for some development of a tropical wave as it tracks toward the Windward Islands early next week