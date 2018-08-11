Classic Clash

The clash is back. It’s the familiar set up we often have because of sea breeze collisions over south Florida. While it’s a common occurrence, it does matter where the clash actually occurs, and the extent of other “weather dynamics”. On Friday, conditions were ripe for widespread thunderstorms as the more sluggish Atlantic sea breeze slowed its progress into southeast Florida. While it basically was pinned in place, the Gulf breeze moved swiftly into the same area. Then, a large line of storms formed. Strong and gusty winds with lightning were the main impacts while heavy rain soaked most of the region (except in the Keys). A similar set up is expected into Saturday with afternoon storms likely and several boundary collisions forming over us. The most active time will also be the middle and late afternoon hours, possibly extending into the early evening. Looking ahead to Sunday, a slight change will be high pressure rebuilding from the east. That may allow for more of a storm push toward inland areas where it could be wetter (versus the coast). Still, be prepared for occasional downpours during the weekend with somewhat unsettled weather in place. By the way, the next significant, or noticeable, weather change is expected next Wednesday. There’s a good chance for a rain-reduction as drier Saharan air (including the associated dust) makes a comeback. The drier times could last through the second half of next week with hazy skies.