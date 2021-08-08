A south Florida August means we’re at the peak of the summer heat. Additionally, it means active storms are likely to pop-up in that daytime heat! Finally, it almost always involves monitoring tropical activity. This weekend? We have it all. Temperatures are sizzling with highs in the lower to middle 90’s (and the heat index, with humidity, is above 100-degrees during the afternoon hours). Your only escape from the steamy air is seeking air conditioning, or possibly waiting for a bit of “rain relief”. Typically, heavy downpours allow temporary cooling, as we saw over a few locations on Saturday. In this weather pattern, rain bands move very slowly. As they drift or even remain stationary for a time, they have the potential to drop over a couple inches of rain in just one batch! Saturday’s downpours favored southern MIami-Dade county and northern Broward with the most significant rain. Both locations also had street flooding advisories issued (late afternoon into the early evening).

We’re not expecting any noticeable weather changes into the new week. Weak high pressure is still over the region with active Sea Breeze boundaries pushing inland during the day. Timing the rain is always tricky this time of the year, but (as a general rule) the onshore flow will favor morning showers near the east coast, followed by inland storms during the afternoon. Be aware that storms can sometimes drift erratically, too. Even though we’ll likely see some tropical rains pouring down, we’re fortunate not to be dealing with organized tropical activity at this point. Far, far away, there are some disturbances (3 to be exact) that warrant watching over time. The National Hurricane Center is busy and they’ll stay that way. The reason? We’re now just a month away from the peak of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This is the time of year when most of the activity happens so we should be prepared. Don’t wait until something threatens to make a plan, get your plan ready “now” while you can think clearly. Also, gather supplies (while they’re available) before a potential threatening storm since we’re getting into the heart of the season!

