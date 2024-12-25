Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice Christmas Eve with loved ones. The weather across South Florida yesterday couldn’t have been any better. While there was a spotty shower or two across the area in the afternoon yesterday, the weather held up most of the day and a nice northeast breeze set up shop, making it feel very comfortable for those who celebrated outdoors. But unfortunately, as expected, some moisture has returned to the region and we woke up with scattered showers across South Florida on Christmas morning.

South Florida will see some changes in the forecast today as compared to previous days. The dry days we have been experiencing are now a thing in the past and we can expect a better chance for showers today. And while it will not be a washout of a day, some of us across South Florida may actually see nuisance showers on and off throughout the holiday. Cloud cover has also increased significantly over the last 24 hours and it looks like it is here to stay for a few days. And while our high temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again this afternoon, it was this morning where South Florida felt the difference in temperatures as most of the area now woke up in the mid to upper 60s (instead of the cool 50s earlier in the week).



Looking ahead, the return of ocean air will continue to bring milder temperatures across South Florida. Today’s elevated rain risk will remain in place through the second half of the holiday work week as a daily dose of showers will be possible through Friday and possibly the weekend. Clouds will continue to build and the mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the second half of the work week. A breeze off the water will also build after Christmas, which means South Florida will also turn breezy through the second half of the holiday week. While some more sunshine is possible for the start of the last weekend of the year, clouds build once again by Sunday and rain chances increase yet again ahead of a weak front that looks to bring drier conditions for the final days of 2024 and cooler temperatures for the first few days of 2025!

Have a wonderful holiday with loved ones!

