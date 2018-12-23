Christmas Forecast

South Florida look forward to one more night with temperatures in the 50’s and then temperatures slowly warming up. The wind throughout the day on Monday will swing around out of the Northeast to gradually warm up temperatures for Christmas Eve. Temperatures by dinner time will be in the upper 60’s. By the time Santa makes his rounds around South Florida, he will want to vacation here a little longer!

Christmas morning will be perfect. Temperatures will range in the low 60’s, which is average for this time of year. By the afternoon, we will have bright sunshine, dry conditions and high temperatures in the middle 70’s.

As we finish off the week, winds will go from breezy to windy with a chance of passing showers returning.

Santa won't want to leave South Florida with temperature like these on Christmas Day. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/k9gGpgCbCx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 24, 2018

Christmas Eve forecast looks dry. By dinner time, lool for temperatures in the upper 60's with a light breeze out of the Northeast. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/PxrkS3ICf4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 24, 2018

Merry Christmas South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7