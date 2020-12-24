CHRISTMAS CHILL ON THE WAY

Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!
It was an unseasonably warm & humid start to the holiday as our afternoon high temperatures today reached the mid to lower 80s. And while this left many spots a few degrees shy of hitting records, this ‘holiday warmth’ is not one that was welcomed by many trying to get into the holiday spirit. So if cooler temperatures is your idea of what the holidays should be like, the you are in luck. A Christmas cooldown is on the way and will arrive as early as Christmas morning!
It was a warm & humid Christmas Eve in South Florida but a strong cold front (that arrives late tonight) will change all of that. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WM3rnVtQKb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 24, 2020
But before we get to Christmas, let’s talk about Christmas Eve and what the rest of the ‘Noche Buena’ holiday has in store for South Florida Mild & humid conditions continue through the late night hours while batch #1 of rain has fizzled out. But that won’t be it as far as rain for Christmas Eve. Increasing rain chances (or batch #2 as I refer to it) is expected starting late tonight ahead of the long-awaited cold front. So by midnight, showers will increase across South Florida. Some areas could even see an isolated storm or two overnight tonight. Showers will continue on & off through the overnight hours behind the front,….And then the good stuff finally arrives early Christmas morning: the cooldown!
Showers increasing across South Florida through the rest of the night. Keeping mild and humid next few hours but notice the big temperature difference by 3am! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iBcRw1HEaH
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 25, 2020
As the colder and drier air moves in behind tonight’s front, South Florida will be waking up in the 50s on Christmas morning. But it will continue to cool across our area with afternoon high temperatures on Christmas barely reaching the 60s! The breeze will be on the stronger side at times (especially during the morning hours) so temperatures might actually feel colder than the actual air temperature. And even better news is that the Christmas Chill sticks around through the upcoming weekend!
As if Christmas in South Florida wasn't cool enough,…temperatures on Saturday will start off even cooler in the 40s and will struggle to warm past the mid 60s in the afternoon. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/C3J8BfTHyy
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 25, 2020
Saturday morning looks to be the coldest morning of the Christmas cooldown. Most of South Florida will be waking in the 40s for the start of the weekend while it could ‘FEEL LIKE’ the 30s across some spots. Afternoon high temperatures on Saturday will once again struggle to reach the mid 60s as a North wind continues to bring in chilly air across South Florida. If this is too cold for you, then you too are in luck! By Sunday, our temperatures will slowly begin to rebound with South Florida waking up in the 50s once again and finally returning to the mid to lower 70s by the afternoon. The warmup continues into the start of the work week with a spotty shower or two possible through much of the week. And as we approach the end of the year, it looks like South Florida *could* be dealing with yet another front! We’ll have to wait and see if it all comes together!
Strong cold front late tonight will bring a cold blast (South Florida style) through the upcoming Christmas weekend. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SufYbM3kdN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 24, 2020
Keep warm next few days!
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.