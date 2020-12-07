Chilly Weather South Florida Style

The bulk of the rain came through the overnight and morning hours associated with a cold front. A few lingering showers and cloudiness will remain until the actual cold front clears the region. Therefore, behind the frontal passage cooler and drier air filters down into South Florida, so hopefully you didn’t put away the layers away from last week.

Overnight/morning lows will be in the 50’s the remainder of the week with highs in the 70’s. A warming trend will start Friday night. Dry conditions stick around through Sunday. Enjoy!

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

