Chilly Weather South Florida Style

The bulk of the rain came through the overnight and morning hours associated with a cold front. A few lingering showers and cloudiness will remain until the actual cold front clears the region. Therefore, behind the frontal passage cooler and drier air filters down into South Florida, so hopefully you didn’t put away the layers away from last week.

Overnight/morning lows will be in the 50’s the remainder of the week with highs in the 70’s. A warming trend will start Friday night. Dry conditions stick around through Sunday. Enjoy!

CHILL RETURNS: As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, get ready for sweater weather once again especially in the mornings! Temperatures will be in the low 50's and upper 40's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/k08ZAABH8h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 7, 2020

Showers & storms ahead of a strong front are possible this morning, tapering off later today. Temperatures plummet into midweek with mornings in the 50's and 40's! By the end of the week, we warm back up to average temps ahead of the next possible front. pic.twitter.com/xQ4JQEtlMS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 7, 2020

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7