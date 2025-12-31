A strong cold front crossed through yesterday and now South Florida is experiencing the coldest air so far this season. Temperatures have dropped down into the widespread 40’s for mainland South Florida and the last time it happened was on January 25th (339 days ago).

Look for plenty of sunshine with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60’s!

High pressure will dominate over the Gulf coast states through the end of the week keeping a North-Northwest wind in place. Therefore, we will be sporting the extra layer or two through early Saturday. Temperatures slowly moderate over the weekend as another weak front crosses through Sunday. Dry air seems to stick around well into next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7