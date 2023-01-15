A chilly morning for South Florida standards is ongoing right now with most locations across the mainland dealing with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and into the 50s across much of the Keys. It does feel several degrees even cooler due to a light wind. This is as cold — if not slightly colder — than the blast of cold air we dealt with on Christmas morning of 2022.

A Frost Advisory does remain in effect across portions of inland and metro Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 9 AM, meaning frost development is expected.

The good news about today is that winds will be lighter and temperatures will be slightly warmer during the afternoon, reaching the mid 60s paired with lots of sunshine.

Another chilly night is then in store for tonight due to the persistence of a northerly wind, which will keep the cold air flowing down the peninsula. Lows will reach the upper 40s across much of mainland South Florida and the mid 50s across the Keys.

MLK Day is looking nice with highs returning to the mid 70s following a cold morning. High pressure will be directly overhead, providing abundant sunshine and light winds.

The rest of this upcoming week is also looking quiet with the cold weather coming to an end. Highs will return to the low 80s on Wednesday, and could possibly reach the mid 80s on Friday. Overnight lows across the area will also return to the 60s for the second half of this new week.