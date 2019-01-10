Chilly Start

High pressure is in control around the Gulf coast states providing for a brisk breeze out of the North in response to a front that crossed through yesterday. Skies managed to clear overnight and temperatures tumbled into the 50’s around most locations. Most computer models are showing that a reinforcing shot a cool air will move in today and keep the chilly air around through Friday morning. Also, the wind will start to turn out of the Northeast at the same time. This will allow for scattered clouds to move in. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

By the weekend, high pressure slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The breeze will build along the coast and a few showers will be possible all ahead of our next cold front. Therefore, don’t put away the winter gear just yet.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7