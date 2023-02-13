Chilly start to the week with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s across Miami-Dade and Broward. In the 60’s across the Florida Keys. By the afternoon, temperatures climb only into the low 70’s under sunny skies.

Enjoy this chill in the air while it lasts because after Tuesday morning temperatures begin to rebound with high pressure slowly sliding East from the Gulf of Mexico.

Winds forecast to switch from the North-Northwest to the East-Southeast (off the ocean) to help temperatures warm up mid-week. Lows will be in the upper 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

By the end of the week, a weak cold front approaches once again to help temperatures soar into the mid 80’s by Friday. A few showers possible ahead and along the front Saturday, but don’t expect a temperatures change with this one.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7