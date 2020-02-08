Chilly Start to our Saturday!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

We woke up to the 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade, and the 60’s in the Keys! It was a chilly start throughout the area.

Clouds invaded South Florida skies, keeping the sun out and allowing cooler temperatures to stick around.

Today, our winds are coming out of the N/NE, and comfortable temperatures will prevail. Expect the mid-70’s along with a gradual clearing of the clouds. By the afternoon, we should be under partly cloudy skies.

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures slowly warming over the next few days. Things will remain mostly dry outside of a slight shower chance tomorrow.

Have a great day, South Florida!