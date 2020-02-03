CHILLY START TO FEBRUARY

After a stormy end to last week, a cold front swung through on Saturday and brought big changes for us for the latter part of the weekend. And in those changes, a cooler and drier air mass moved in. Those cool conditions stuck around this morning bringing a chill in the air (South Florida style) early this morning. Widespread 50s were felt across South Florida with many spots waking up in the 40s early this morning! Brrrrrr!!!!
A high pressure system a very dry air mass have taken control of the weather pattern. It’s what gave us the beautiful blue skies we love so much. And if that weren’t enough, low humidity and seasonable temperatures joined in on the fun today leaving a perfect day in South Florida. Best news of all is that these nice conditions look to stick around through Tuesday as well while a gradual warming trend takes place next few days.
Speaking of warming trend, afternoon high temperatures will be back in the 80s by the middle of the work week as winds veer out of the South next few days. And as we have seen in the past, a change in wind direction can only mean one thing….changes are headed our way! And this time those changes mean our next cold front is on the move and is scheduled to reach us by the end of the work week.
As we are all too familiar with, with the cold front comes increasing rain chances. This will be the case this time around as well. While a few isolated showers are possible on Thursday, Friday looks to be the wettest day of this week. And even though the front comes through on Friday, it is set to stall out near the Florida Straits so showers could leak into the start of the weekend as well. We’ll have to keep an eye on that in the days to come.
Temperatures behind the front will be slightly cooler but again, it all depends on how south the front gets and whether or not it lifts back north as a warm front during the upcoming weekend. In the meantime, let’ enjoy this nice weather we have as it is forecast to stick around for at least another day or so. By the end of the week we will be dealing with a stronger breeze, along with showers & possibly a few thunderstorms as well.