Chilly Start

Most areas of Miami-Dade and Broward woke up in the low to mid 50’s. Portions of the Upper Florida Keys were in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s elsewhere.

South Florida temperatures will be seasonable Tuesday into Wednesday. However, you will still need to sport around a light sweater or jacket in the mornings. Each day we will gradually warm up. A weak cold front moves in with little fanfare on Wednesday to help another area of high pressure builds behind to increase the winds and seas. Therefore, swimmers and boaters please be aware that waters will be rough through the end of the week. As far as temperatures are concerned, they will keep climbing into the week. Most models keep us above average over the next two weeks.

SLOW WARMING TREND- Each day will get gradually warmer. Near average temperatures forecast on Tuesday. However, you will still need a light sweater or jacket in the morning. Seems like temperatures climb above average into the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/LyxEaicPUq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 6, 2020

