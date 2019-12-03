Chilly Start

We have had a significant dip in degrees making it the coldest air so far since March. Temperatures are running a good 20 degrees cooler in the past 24 hours.

Some areas woke up into the 40’s and others in the 50’s. We did not get to see widespread 40’s due to extra clouds that didn’t clear up on time. Either way, it was still chilly!

Despite the fact that we will have sunny skies on Tuesday, temperatures forecast to range in the upper 60’s. Look for a slight warm up each day. However, sweater weather sticks around through Friday morning. Near average and pleasant conditions expected over the weekend with the return of an ocean breeze. Remains rain-free.

