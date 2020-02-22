Chilly & Rainy Start Today!

Good morning, South Florida!

We are feeling a dip in degrees after a cold front moved in yesterday! Temperatures were on the chilly side this morning in the mid-to-upper 50’s and low 60’s.

COOL MORNING: These were our lows this morning! Temperatures dropped to the 50's and low 60's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3pKcFkAHZR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 22, 2020

On & off showers persisted throughout the morning across Broward and Miami-Dade, meanwhile the Keys stayed mostly dry. Overall, this on and & off rain activity will continue throughout the morning and afternoon.

Here’s your day planner for today! Rain chances will gradually go down throughout the day, but expect some rain. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year.

Good morning, South Florida! Here's your day planner for today. It will be cooler with on & off rain showers throughout the day. Grab those umbrellas! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Cpr7ftmyCG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 22, 2020

By tomorrow morning, the temperatures will be warmer in the 60’s with comfortable temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Some spotty showers will be possible tomorrow morning, followed by mostly dry & sunny conditions. As we head into the beginning of next week, a warming trend begins ahead of the next cold front which will bring us another dip in degrees by the end of the work week.

Here's your 7-day forecast, South Florida! Temperatures will remain cool this weekend ahead of a warming trend at the beginning of next week. By the end of the work week, a cold front moves through and brings us a dip in degrees. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/AffmpNCcyL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 22, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!