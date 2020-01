Good morning, South Florida!

This morning, our temperatures were in the 50’s! A chilly start across SoFlo.

Across the state, temperatures were on the colder side, as well.

Here’s your day planner for today, Miami! Expect a high of 68, clear blue skies, and no chance of rain. Our temperatures will be running below average for this time of year.

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures warm back up as we get into next week.

Have a great Sunday, South Florida!