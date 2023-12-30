There are just two days left of the year of 2023 and it sure will end on a cold and chilly note following a cold front that crossed through Friday morning.

Behind that front are temperatures that are well below average with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the upper 60s to around 70F while morning lows drop into the 50s across most of mainland South Florida.

Unfortunately, clouds will remain a dominant feature of our Saturday with only some breaks of blue appearing during the mid to late afternoon hours. This will aid in Saturday likely being the coldest of the week, and the light breeze may make it feel even cooler outside!

Then the cold should peak Sunday morning with lows in the 50s across mainland South Florida and the upper Florida Keys and perhaps even a few inland locations briefly hit the upper 40s for the final morning of 2023.

Thankfully for Sunday, skies will be completely clear with abundant sunshine as high pressure parks itself right over Florida for a couple days. Despite the sunshine, the cold air mass will remain, holding highs near 70F.

It’s not until the start of the new year when temperatures will gradually rise through Thursday, climbing into the upper 70s for a high.

Until then, it will remain on the cool side, including when the clock strikes midnight and we ring in the New Year Sunday night. Temperatures at that time will be in the upper 50s across most of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and 60s in the Florida Keys. That will be paired with clear skies and calm winds.