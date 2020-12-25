CHILLY CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Merry Christmas, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful holiday surrounded by loved ones. It truly felt like the holidays in South Florida with a strong cold front bringing a chilly Christmas just in time for the holiday. After a cold front swung through late Christmas Eve, South Florida’s temperatures began to tumble overnight and had already reached the 50s early Christmas morning. And the rest of our Christmas remained on the cool side, even into the afternoon.
Low temperatures today are currently the actual air temperature right now. That means we might still get a lower temperature reading for the day within the next 2 hours. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Zfbl3uz57K
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 26, 2020
If you like this chilly weather, then you’ll love the upcoming weekend! After only reaching into the mid 60s earlier this afternoon, our temperatures will tumble even more tonight than they did for Christmas morning. You heard correctly! Our overnight temperatures tonight will be in the 40s across most of mainland South Florida. Even temperatures overnight will drop into the 50s across much of the Florida Keys. And as far as our afternoon temperatures are concerned on Saturday, they will once again remain in the mid-60s. So the chill in the air will continue for the start of the upcoming weekend.
After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound Sunday as winds veer off the water again. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/mdF04ewHTm
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 26, 2020
Temperatures will begin to rebound by the end of the weekend as our winds veer off the water. But don’t worry, the warmth will stay out of the forecast at least for another couple of days. Sunday’s temperatures in the morning will still be in the 50s while our afternoon high temperatures Sunday afternoon reach the mid to lower 70s. I would say that is still pretty nice for South Florida! But as we get into the upcoming work week our temperatures will continue to rebound as winds begin to veer out of the east once again. And as we approach the New Year’s holiday, it looks like South Florida will be eyeing another front that could once again bring us a cooldown for the start of the year. We still have about a week to go for that one so we will have to wait and see. For now, let’s enjoy this chilly weather on this beautiful holiday.
One more chilly day in South Florida before temperatures begin to rebound again. Looking ahead….looks like we might get another front in time for the new year. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0c7fyGcXLM
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 26, 2020
Keep warm next few days!
