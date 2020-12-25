Chilly Christmas Start with Colder Temps on the Way!

Merry Christmas, South Florida!

MERRY CHRISTMAS! We're waking up to chilly temperatures in the 50's across Broward & Miami-Dade! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3NlKuE0Oq2 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 25, 2020

This morning we woke up to the 50’s across South Florida! A chilly start to our Christmas Day!

CHRISTMAS COOLDOWN: It's a beautiful (and chilly) start to Christmas across South Florida. We have some clouds around, but by this afternoon we are expecting sunny conditions and cool temps. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KjF2ci6oDM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 25, 2020

It was a beautiful start with clouds around this morning, but by this afternoon we are expecting sunny skies and cool temps. It’s going to be a great Christmas!

CHRISTMAS DAY PLANNER: Grab a sweater as you head out this morning! Temps are in the 50's under some clouds. By this afternoon, we will enjoy clear skies and the coolest Christmas Day in over 20 years. Tonight, temps plummet to the 40's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/T9KM2kYiLG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 25, 2020

This afternoon, we will warm up to the low 60’s This would be the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in over 20 years! Overnight, you may need to break out the layers as temps plummet to the 40’s with an even colder wind chill!

Your Christmas Day starts off chilly and stays cool this afternoon. Tomorrow will be repeat of today – the only difference being an even colder morning in the 40's. A warming trend begins Sunday afternoon with temps rebounding to the low 70's. pic.twitter.com/gwgUVnZldl — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 25, 2020

After a cool Christmas Day, tomorrow will be repeat of today – the only difference being an even colder morning in the 40’s. Sunday morning won’t be as cold, but it will still be chilly for South Florida standards as we start off in the 50’s once again. A warming trend begins Sunday afternoon with temps rebounding to the low 70’s.

COLD WEATHER ADVISORIES: Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories have been posted across portions of Central and Northern Florida this morning due to the chilly temperatures! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/43SATYelo0 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 25, 2020

In other parts of the state, the chilly temps have prompted freeze warnings and wind chill advisories across portions of Central and Northern Florida!

Have a great holiday!