Chilly Christmas Start with Colder Temps on the Way!

Merry Christmas, South Florida!

This morning we woke up to the 50’s across South Florida! A chilly start to our Christmas Day!

It was a beautiful start with clouds around this morning, but by this afternoon we are expecting sunny skies and cool temps. It’s going to be a great Christmas!

This afternoon, we will warm up to the low 60’s This would be the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in over 20 years! Overnight, you may need to break out the layers as temps plummet to the 40’s with an even colder wind chill!

After a cool Christmas Day, tomorrow will be repeat of today – the only difference being an even colder morning in the 40’s. Sunday morning won’t be as cold, but it will still be chilly for South Florida standards as we start off in the 50’s once again. A warming trend begins Sunday afternoon with temps rebounding to the low 70’s.

In other parts of the state, the chilly temps have prompted freeze warnings and wind chill advisories across portions of Central and Northern Florida!

 

Have a great holiday!

