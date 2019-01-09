Chilly Change

A cold front is expected to cross through late Wednesday. As a result, winds will turn out of the North and gusty at times. This will help clear skies and temperatures tumble. Most computer models are trending lower with temperatures. Forecast now calls for low 50’s with a few areas reaching the upper 40’s. As for the Florida Keys, look forward to the upper 50’s around the upper Florida Keys and lower 60’s for the lower Florida Keys.

Chilly air sticks around through Friday. Have the sweaters ready. Some areas inland could reach the upper 40's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KN4QoKNArz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 9, 2019

Extra layers kind of weather for South Florida starts tonight. Temps. will tumble into the 50's. Warmer by the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/fSd7qiHyv9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 9, 2019

Warm up starts over the weekend as hIgh pressure slips East into the West Atlantic Ocean. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ef9qV0h0Bh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 9, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7