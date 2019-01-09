Chilly Change

A cold front is expected to cross through late Wednesday. As a result, winds will turn out of the North and gusty at times. This will help clear skies and temperatures tumble. Most computer models are trending lower with temperatures. Forecast now calls for low 50’s with a few areas reaching the upper 40’s. As for the Florida Keys, look forward to the upper 50’s around the upper Florida Keys and lower 60’s for the lower Florida Keys.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7