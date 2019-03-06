Chilly Change & Welcomed

Temperatures were colder than what the forecast called for today. We woke up into the low 50’s in Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys into the low 60’s. The reason for the colder air is due to strong winds out of the North and clearing skies overnight in response to the passage of a cold front.

Computer models are suggesting that we will have lighter winds Wednesday night and with clear skies, temperatures tumbling more. However, Thursday will be the last day to sport the Winter gear. Warm up starts in the evening as winds shift out of the Northeast and then completely off the ocean on Friday. Temperatures warm up each day and back to above average values with breezy conditions along the coast starting Saturday.

Winds turn out of the East Friday and forecast is calling for warmer air to return. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kAS6YfryHe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7