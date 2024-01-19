Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. The weather theme in South Florida has been on an ‘Up and Down’ one as rain chances, temperatures and wind speeds have been going in all directions on a daily basis. This has consistently changed our weather pattern day in and day out leaving many in South Florida wondering what kind of weather we will experience each day. After experiencing a cool down earlier in the week, conditions are starting to change once again. This morning, South Florida woke up to very muggy conditions and warm temperatures. Patchy, dense fog was even observed across some areas. And a dense marine fog advisory was even issued for the Bay and Gulf waters of the Florida Keys through mid morning. And after a few warm and humid days for South Florida, it can only mean that the weather pattern is changing again.

A strong cold front that has left a bitter blast of temperatures across much of the country will be knocking on our doors very soon. This front is forecast to reach our area late tonight into early Saturday morning. But before it does, South Florida will see winter warmth and high humidity once again today. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the 80s as our wind pattern veers out of the south once again. And as the front moves closer and closer, afternoon and evening showers (and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two) will likely develop across South Florida.

Looking ahead, the above-mentioned front will bring a chilly change to South Florida for the weekend. After seeing warm temperatures in the 80s to end the week, overnight lows across South Florida Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with widespread 60s Saturday and widespread 50s on Sunday. This includes the Florida Keys as well. Afternoon high temperatures will also struggle to warm and will likely remain in the 60s for some South Florida spots both afternoons. This cold air event looks to peak on Sunday morning as wind chills in the upper 40s for some inland areas. Temperatures will gradually warm as we work our way into next week, however, afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 70s for a few days as our wind pattern begins to change. Winds will increase in speed throughout the week leaving breezy to gusty conditions at times. And, as South Florida is all too familiar with, the return of ocean air brings back milder temperatures, but also the possibility of a few brief passing showers. High temperatures by the end of the week once again return to the 80s. Here we go again with the ups and downs!

Try to stay warm this weekend!

