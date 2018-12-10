Chilly change, plus Winterfest weekend

A cold front is moving through and it will leave us with extra clouds through early afternoon. Once the skies clear and the winds pick up more out of the North-Northwest, temperatures will tumble. The forecast calls for lows in the low 50’s for Miami-Dade and Broward. Upper 50’s to low 60’s for the Florida Keys. Chilly air will stick around through Wednesday morning.

High pressure will slowly slide East and warmer air will be pumped in our direction ahead of another approaching front on Friday. It is expected to clear South Florida Saturday morning. Throughout the day, the air will dry out and temperatures pleasant by the time the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade starts at 6:30pm, in the beautiful city of Ft. Lauderdale. Take a light jacket, the evening will gradually get cooler.

For more information on the 47th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat go to http://www.winterfestparade.com or click on the link on our website http://www.wsvn.com. Hope to you there!

Planning on going to the boat parade this weekend? It should dry up in time and the air will cool down little by little. Take a light jacket just in case. @wsvn @winterfestinc @hardrockholly #winterfestfl18 pic.twitter.com/WSfAlrmwN4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 10, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7