Chilly Change On The Way

A cold front is on the move and should be over the Florida Keys this afternoon. The front will continue to bring a chance of some light showers this morning before going dry in the afternoon. Winds will also increase over the Atlantic and Gulf waters this afternoon from breezy to windy conditions from the Northwest. This wind flow is expected to help temperatures tumble into the upper 40’s to low 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys will be in the 60’s.

Tuesday will easily be the coolest day with highs unlikely to make it out of the 60’s across most of the area. Temperatures will moderate into the 70’s for Wednesday and Thursday. However, you will still need a jacket or sweater as Tuesday and Wednesday nights will still be rather chilly for South Florida. Lows dropping into the 50’s.

STRONG COLD FRONT- Currently located over Central #Florida could produce a few gusty showers. It will move through early afternoon. Chilly change tonight! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/52dtG3iKFy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 2, 2019

Temperatures will be near average over the weekend with mostly dry conditions. Enjoy!

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON- Overnight lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Highs in the upper 60's. Below average temperatures stick around most of the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MokA1hSE1X — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 2, 2019

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7