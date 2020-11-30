A front is set to produce the first cold weather snap of the season!

CHILLY CHANGE ON THE WAY- A cold front over north #Florida will produce some showers later today & clear the region. Winds will turn out of the NW & temperatures will tumble into the upper 50's to low 60's. Start dusting off the layers! @WSVN @7WEATHER pic.twitter.com/QuIXkiLlwT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 30, 2020

Clouds will build with scattered showers ahead of the cold front. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out late afternoon/early evening. The front will clear late tonight allowing winds to veer out of the northwest. This will clear skies gradually as high pressure settles in behind. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s across most areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys will be in the low to middle 60’s.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week with overnight lows in the widespread low 50’s. Therefore, get ready to put on the layers!

CHILLY CHANGE: A strong front will move through today, bringing some rain with it late this afternoon into early this evening. After that, temperatures will plummet to the upper 50's tomorrow morning and get even colder (lower 50's) on Wednesday morning! pic.twitter.com/2Vy4O3NvmD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 30, 2020

All cold changes in South Florida don’t last long, so expect it to run through Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures start to moderate back to warmer values with lows in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Another cool down possible over the weekend with an incoming cold front.

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE- Today will be the warmest day of the week. By tonight, temps. drop into the upper 50's to low 60's. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the upper 60's. Coldest day will be Wednesday in the widespread low 50's. Get ready to layer up South #Florida. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/fkGn9M6W62 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 30, 2020

Tropics Update

We are watching a non-tropical area of low pressure that could develop over the next few days close to the Canary Islands. The National Hurricane Center giving it a medium chance to develop over the next 5 days.

However, today marks the last day of a record breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As long as water temperatures are running warm, development could be possible. This season we had 30 named storms, five Category 4 hurricane and one Category 5 hurricane, 10 rapidly intensifying, and Louisiana and Central America were affected by multiple landfalling hurricanes.

Monday Early A.M. Tropical Outlook: A non-tropical area of low pressure near the Madeira Islands could develop subtropical features as it meanders over the far Eastern Atlantic over the next day or so. After that, development becomes unlikely as conditions become unfavorable. pic.twitter.com/xSWQTDUzUh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 30, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7