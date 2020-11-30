Chilly Change On The Way

A front is set to produce the first cold weather snap of the season!

Clouds will build with scattered showers ahead of the cold front. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out late afternoon/early evening. The front will clear late tonight allowing winds to veer out of the northwest. This will clear skies gradually as high pressure settles in behind. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s across most areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys will be in the low to middle 60’s.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week with overnight lows in the widespread low 50’s. Therefore, get ready to put on the layers!

All cold changes in South Florida don’t last long, so expect it to run through Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures start to moderate back to warmer values with lows in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Another cool down possible over the weekend with an incoming cold front.

Tropics Update

We are watching a non-tropical area of low pressure that could develop over the next few days close to the Canary Islands. The National Hurricane Center giving it a medium chance to develop over the next 5 days.

However, today marks the last day of a record breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As long as water temperatures are running warm, development could be possible. This season we had 30 named storms, five Category 4 hurricane and one Category 5 hurricane, 10 rapidly intensifying, and Louisiana and Central America were affected by multiple landfalling hurricanes.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

