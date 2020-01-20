Chilly Change On The Way

Cold front has moved through South Florida. A few showers are lingering over the Atlantic coastal waters, but these should push further Southeastward through early afternoon. Winds are forecast to build out of the North bringing drier and cooler air through tonight. In fact, tomorrow morning we will be waking up into the low 50’s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys. High temperatures will only range in the upper 60’s!

COLD FRONT COMING- It arrives late morning/early afternoon. Only an isolated shower possible ahead. Temps. will warm up into the low to mid 70's. Tonight expect to wear a jacket or sweater! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pT1L4rl9Al — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2020

Computer models are going with breezy to gusty winds late Tuesday as an area of low pressure builds along the cold front off the North/South Carolina coast into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will help draw in colder air. In fact, temperatures could be in the widespread 40’s in Broward and Miami-Dade to low 50’s in the Florida Keys. Also, if the winds range over 5 mph for about 3 or more consecutive hours, wind chill could be a factor. Feels like temperatures could range in the mid to upper 30’s. Stay tuned in case a Wind Chill Advisory may be issued.

COLDER WEDNESDAY- Models keep trending colder. Wake up temps. could be in the widespread 40's for #MiamiDade & #Broward. Low 50's #FloridaKeys. Stronger winds could have us feeling like the 30's. We continue to monitor. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NEcxcoMlR1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2020

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7