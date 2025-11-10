Happy Monday, November 10, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! South Florida experienced summer-like temperatures the last few days as highs reached into the mid upper 80s along with higher humidity levels. We can thank a South to Southwest wind as we wait for a front to push through South Florida. This morning, temperatures were on the mild side and it felt quite muggy. There were even areas of fog that reduced visibility across South Florida. A long awaited and much anticipated Front will be pushing through SoFlo and will bring our first first major cooldown of the season.

Temperatures today won’t be as warm as over the weekend but we should still reach the lower 80s, which is typical. Wind speeds will veer out of the Northwest and pick up in speed, especially after the front clears the area. And while a spotty shower cannot be ruled out, limited moisture will accompany this front so most areas should remain dry. Cloud cover unfortunately will once again linger throughout the day just as we saw last week.

So let’s talk about this cool down! Once the cold and dry air begins to move in late tonight, our temperatures will tumble and our humidity levels will significantly drop. It looks like our mainland areas of South Florida will drop into the widespread 40s and 50s while upper 50s to near 60 will be possible for the Florida Keys Tuesday morning. But because winds will be on the stronger side, wind chill readings will likely be in the low 40s for many areas across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. South Florida will straight out feel chilly on Tuesday!

Looking ahead, South Florida will get to enjoy a few days of nice fall-like weather. With that said, Tuesday will be the coolest morning and coolest afternoon but temperatures will gradually warm after that. Wednesday morning will still be cool in the 50s. Pleasant conditions with highs in the lower 80s and low temperatures in the 60s will continue through much of the rest of the work week. As our wind pattern fears off the ocean again, temperatures will slowly climb and humidity levels will gradually increase by the upcoming weekend. For now, be sure to dust off those jackets and sweaters because South Florida is about to get cooler!

Don’t forget to bundle up tonight!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.