Happy New Year South Florida!

A weak cold front is forecast to cross through South Florida between today and early Thursday to help bring temperatures back to normal values. Temperatures Thursday morning will feel cool/refreshing in the low 60’s around mainland South Florida with highs back in the 70’s.

By Friday, models insist that there will be enough upper-level support for a push of cold air to make it into South Florida. This means we will be sporting around an extra layer or two for a few days.

Forecast lows start to drop by Friday into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. However, over the weekend, they will be in the low 50’s with several areas in the 40’s.

As far as rain is concerned, we are entering into a very dry stretch into a good portion of next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7