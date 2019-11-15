Cold front located next to the West coast of Florida will bring numerous showers and isolated storms later today and move from West to East. It should reach the East coast around 2 pm.

HAVE RAIN GEAR: Showers and storms expected later today ahead of cold front. Minor street flooding possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wT2myQbZtI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 15, 2019

Primary hazards with the storms that form are minor street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds over 30 mph. Activity should come to end after midnight.

ISOLATED STORMS possible this afternoon/evening as front approaches. A few could produce gusty winds, lightning & downpours leading to areas of street flooding. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0lcC3DDmH5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 15, 2019

As the front arrives tonight, winds will shift and increase out of the North-Northwest. It will be clearing and cooling throughout the day on Saturday. The brisk breeze will help temperatures throughout the day range in the 70’s. This will be the Florida Keys first day in the 70’s since March 27, 2019. By Saturday night, we will be bringing out the light jackets and sweaters. Temperatures overnight especially for Miami-Dade and Broward will dip down into the widespread 50’s. The Florida Keys into the 60’s. This is pretty chilly by South Florida standards!

It seems like this cool air will stick around into most of next week.

CHILLY CHANGE by South #Florida standards happening this weekend. Get ready to wear light sweaters or jackets Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps. to drop into the 50's in #Dade & #Broward. 60's for #FloridaKeys. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JuvQwP6fhr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 15, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

