CHILLY CHANGE AT THE START OF THE YEAR

Beautiful blue skies, record heat in several cities, line of gusty evening showers and finally a cold front. What a busy weather day in South Florida! And what’s to come next few days will be even ‘cooler’.
Afternoon high temperatures ahead of the front quickly warmed up, reaching the mid to upper 80s across some spots. Miami tied its old record set back in 1942 while Fort Lauderdale broke the old record of 87 degrees which was set back in 1925. Definitely did not feel like winter today!
Now that the cold front has cleared South Florida, it can only get better from here. Much cooler and drier air will filter in overnight as our South Florida skies continue to clear. This will help those overnight temperatures cool down, finally making it feel like winter once again.
So how cool will our Sunday temperatures get? Mainland areas can expect widespread 50s on Sunday morning while temperatures will drop into the mid to lower 60s across the Keys. But the afternoon won’t warm too much! Despite all of the sunshine we are expecting, afternoon high temperatures will still struggle to reach 70 degrees. That means afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be 15-20 degrees cooler than this afternoon!
A nice stretch of cooler weather sticks around for a few days, beginning with a reinforcing shot of cooler air overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As it stands, Monday morning has the potential to be the coolest morning of the week for us! Morning temperatures all week long will start off on the cool side while afternoon high temperatures remain comfortably cool in the mid to lower 70s. Temperatures will once again begin to rebound by next weekend.