The coldest air of the season has invaded south Florida. It follows the passage of a powerful Cold Front, late Monday. The change feels dramatic since we had near-record warmth over the weekend. In fact, on Sunday, many places hit 90-degrees and Key West matched a record high for the date. So, it’s a transition from Air Conditioners to Heaters.

If the sudden Cold Blast feels overwhelming you should know that it’s not going to stick around long. The cold weather peaks Tuesday morning with widespread lows in the 40’s, the coldest since last January. Even in the afternoon, it won’t feel much like south Florida as readings struggle to rise above the upper 60’s (for daytime highs)! Winds will also add to the chill and could gust up to 35 miles an hour. The brisk northerly flow gets shut off into Wednesday with milder air arriving, gradually. Until then, it’s necessary to bundle-up for the unusually cold times. These early week temperatures are almost 20-degrees below average! You’ll want to cover up and dress in layers. Also, please use caution with space heaters which should never be left unattended. Finally, winds will result in marine hazards which will likely last much longer than the actual cold wave. That means Rip Currents will be a swimming threat for Atlantic Beaches and elevated seas will lead to rough boating conditions. Once we get deeper into the week (and closer to High Pressure) a lot of these issues will improve.

If you’re thinking about the upcoming weekend, it’s “a good thought”. Right now the forecast calls for beautiful conditions including warmer temperatures. A large area of High Pressure will be centered near us, yet drifting eastward. Dry, pleasantly warm times are ahead.

