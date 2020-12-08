Chilly Change

High pressure will be centered over the Southeast United States, keeping clear skies and chilly air in place the next few days. The main story during this portion of the extended period is temperatures. Given the clear skies, light winds, and cold air flowing into the region, lows should drop into the upper 40’s along the coast to mid 40’s around inland located across Broward and Miami-Dade. The widespread 50’s expected in the Florida Keys overnight. High temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Therefore, plan on sporting the winter gear South Florida for a little longer than a day!

Temperatures start to get warmer by Friday afternoon with winds turning gradually off the ocean. Overnight lows back in the 60’s with afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

CHILLY MORNINGS AHEAD: Mornings will be in the 40's and 50's for the rest of the work week, so grab a sweater before heading out! We will enjoy less humidity and cool temps each the afternoon, along with breezy conditions. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/F9WwqKKZqo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 8, 2020

COLD AIR moving into South Florida will leave us with the chilliest temperatures since January and February tomorrow morning! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vA1uyAN194 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 8, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7