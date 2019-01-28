Chilly Breeze

After rounds of heavy rain spreading into the region over the weekend, we are gradually drying out. Also, the sun has returned!

The weather should be mostly dry through Wednesday as high pressure will be in control. It really won’t be until the end of the week with the return of an ocean breeze, that a chance of stray showers will be introduced.

Most of the computer models are showing that the reinforcing front we are expecting to cross through Tuesday night into Wednesday may end up lifting back North over the weekend. If that indeed unfolds, we are looking at higher rain chances. For now, count on a few isolated showers.

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7