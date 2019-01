Cold front is set to arrive late afternoon into early evening and as winds veer out of the North, chilly air will filter in. Therefore, sweater weather returns and promises to stick around through Thursday.

Front forecast to cross through late afternoon into early evening. Chilly air filters in overnight. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KlA7wrevj2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2019

Temperatures will range in the 50's for the next few mornings. Winter gear South Florida style needed. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/2zn2w9mva0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2019

Have a great week South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7