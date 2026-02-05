Another cold front is heading toward South Florida this afternoon, but it will not pack quite the punch like the previous one. However, the chill is set to return with breezy winds to start Friday.

Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop quickly by tonight. Inland areas could see lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, with “feels-like” temperatures in the low to mid 30s due to lingering winds. Coastal and metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade should stay mostly in the low to mid 40’s. The Florida Keys should be in the 50’s.

Because of the wind, a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for inland Broward and Miami-Dade from 3am to 9am Friday.

A few rain showers will move through with the front, but storms are not expected and rainfall should be helpful due to the severe drought conditions around parts of South Florida.

The chill won’t last long — sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 70’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7