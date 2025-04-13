What a beautiful start to the weekend it was across South Florida and Sunday will be just as nice courtesy of a nearby high!

The chill has peaked this Sunday morning across the region with widespread lows in the low 60s across the metro while inland locations have fallen into the mid to upper 50s.

By the afternoon, it will turn warmer but still very comfortable and pleasant. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s under sunny skies and that will be paired with a light breeze. This time, the wind direction will come from the ocean, therefore reducing the fire threat unlike yesterday.

Monday will be quite similar to start the week, although forecast lows will be milder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s across the metro, with slightly cooler temperatures inland.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be especially warmer during the afternoon hours with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Despite a front crossing through early Wednesday, a dramatic drop in temperatures is not forecast given that a warm air mass will already be building in behind the front off to our north and west.

Instead, temperatures will return to near-normal to close out the week. The breeze will build off the water late week while skies remain mostly sunny and conditions stay dry.