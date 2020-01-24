Chill is gone, but the rain is back

What a difference! We’ve had a sudden shift from “clear and cold” to “wet and mild”. Here’s a look at the gloomy sky from Thursday afternoon. The scene continued with occasional downpours targeting many coastal areas, well into the evening.

We’ll still be primed for a few showers, on Friday, but probably not as numerous. Winds will gradually be shifting more out of the south (as we get deeper into the day, Friday).

The leading edge of drier times will come with an approaching cold front. The boundary is relatively weak and will tend to slow down into Saturday. Having said that, the drier air will likely spread into the region and provide a mostly dry weekend!

The cold front will also allow for another round of cooling, once the boundary crosses. While it won’t be as dramatic as the last time, we’ll still see readings fall back into the 50’s for at least one night (late Saturday into Sunday morning). After that? temperatures will be steady and seasonal.