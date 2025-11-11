Happy Tuesday, November 11, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to soak in our last warm day before the cold air began to move in. Yesterday‘s high temperatures reached into the mid 80s for many but the afternoon felt very comfortable as drier air kept moving in and wind speeds kept increasing. But by early evening, it was evident that the cold air was spreading across South Florida. And this morning showed a similar story. South Florida woke up to a chill with widespread 40s across Miami-Dade and Broward and 50s spreading across the Florida Keys.

Today will be a chilly day for the entire region. A brisk North to Northwest breeze will continue to advect cold air across the region. Depending on how much sun we are able to see today, our high temperatures this afternoon will struggle to even hit 70°. And the strong wind speeds will make sure it feels cool all day long. (By the way, just for reference, our normal high temperature this time of year should be closer to 82°.)

Looking ahead, South Florida will get to enjoy a few days of nice fall-like weather. With that said, today will be the coolest morning and coolest afternoon but temperatures will gradually warm after that. Wednesday morning will still be cool, just not as chilly. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s. Pleasant conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° and low temperatures in the 60s will continue through the rest of the work week. As our wind pattern veers off the ocean again, temperatures will slowly climb and humidity levels will gradually increase by the upcoming weekend. For now, let’s enjoy this nice weather we have been given this early in the season.

