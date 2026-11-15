(WSVN) - Another pattern change is on the way but first the chill remains underway across South Florida as the coldest temperatures of the season so far infiltrate the region.

Most locations have dropped down to the upper 50s to low 60s across mainland South Florida.

This includes Fort Lauderdale, where the low got down to 59F, making this the first low in the 50s. Typically, the first sub-60F low occurs on November 11th, so this is right on par for this time of the year.

Expect lots of sunshine in the morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as winds veer off the water.

That will begin a warmup with highs reaching the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

That onshore breeze will remain dominant going forward, leading to milder lows overnight into Monday morning. Widespread readings are projected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This will set the stage for a steady stretch of temperatures this week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Monday is still looking nice with sunshine and likely dry conditions but thereafter, conditions start to go downhill as moisture levels increase from a stalled front to our south and winds increase for a strong high to our north.

The result? Wet and windy weather for at least the middle of this week with frequent, passing showers and isolated storms starting Tuesday.

Given this setup, the potential for heavy rain and flooding will also exist, especially by the coast.

As far as winds are concerned, sustained winds will be in the 15-20 mph range much of this week and gusts up to 30-35 mph.

By the end of the week, perhaps we break free from this wet and windy pattern with lighter winds and fewer showers but an unsettled stretch is surely ahead.

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