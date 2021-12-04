Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed these picture perfect days we have been seeing! A weak front came through our area early in the week and even though we did not see a significant temperature change, low humidity and comfortable temperatures stuck around through much of this past week. This morning temperatures were mild but still comfortably cool with much of South Florida waking up in the mid to lower 60s. The nice weather conditions have now leaked into the start of the weekend.

High pressure has been in control of our weather pattern through the last few days but starting today it will begin to drift East farther into the Atlantic waters. This has slowly allowed our wind pattern to shift a bit more off the water. So with the return of ocean air, our weather pattern will begin to change through the next few days. The good news is, other than a few clouds in the forecast, south Florida should not see any significant change yet.

After starting off with comfortably cool temperatures this morning, we can once again expect our afternoon high temperatures to remain in the lower 80s. And even though our temperatures will remain a few degrees above average across some spots, it is the low humidity that makes temperatures feel very comfortable around here and that’s exactly what we can continue to expect throughout the day today. The chance for rain should remain out of the forecast other than a light drizzle mainly offshore.

The latter part of the weekend does promise some change across South Florida. Even though rain chances will remain low, a spotty to isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially now with an onshore flow (a wind off the water). Temperatures will still remain mild across South Florida but we will gradually begin to feel the difference as humidity levels begin to rise especially for the upcoming work week.

Speaking of the upcoming work week, the weather pattern finally begins to change across our area. Overnight temperatures will continue to be on the mild side but most definitely not cool like we have been enjoying. Our afternoon high temperatures will also continue to warm into the mid 80s through the work week now that our wind pattern will veer a bit more out of the south. And while most of the work week looks to remain mostly dry, in continuation to what we’re expecting on Sunday, we could also see an isolated shower move through our area from time to time on Monday while a warming trend and an increase in humidity continues through the end of the work week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.