Changes in sight

At this point, quiet weather controls the region. It’s because high pressure extends into Florida from the distant Atlantic (east of the Bahamas). Here’s a look at the limited cloud cover and generally dry conditions.

Once winds shift out of the south, there’s a chance for record high temperatures in the Lower Keys. We’re forecasting a high of 84 for Key West on Thursday, which would tie the record!

After turning our attention to the warmer air out of the south, the next weather change involves a cold front from the north and west. Rain chances may also inch higher ahead of the boundary.