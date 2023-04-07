Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week. And what a week it was! South Florida got to enjoy beautiful blues skies, breezy East winds and low rain chances all week. And today was no different. We ended the week with possibly the nicest day as we saw fewer clouds and sunny skies all day long. This evening is looking rather quiet as well so it’s a green light for any outdoor plans you might have tonight! While a passing shower or two can’t be ruled out overnight tonight, rain chances should still remain low until later in the weekend.

While we are on topic, let’s talk about this weekend as there will be some changes already underway. As it stands, Saturday seems to be the better of the two weekend days as only isolated showers will remain in the forecast. But as we work our way into the latter part of the weekend, a weak front will be drifting south across our state while moisture levels increase over South Florida. This means that not only will we see a much better chance for scattered showers on Easter Sunday but the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms will also be present for the holiday, especially during the afternoon. Something worth mentioning is that while not everyone will see rain on Sunday, those that do could see a whole lot of it.

Looking ahead, the unsettled weather pattern will stick around into early next week as an area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the Gulf of Mexico along the old front. The exact location of where the front ends up will determine the amount of rain South Florida will see. A front near or over our area means more rain for our mainland areas while a front farther south means more rain for the Florida Keys and fewer showers for our mainland areas. Regardless, this front will not only keep the potential for rain to be on the higher end but will also enhance storm activity across South Florida through the middle to end of the work week. And while the exact timing and the extent of the rain still remains uncertain, South Florida can still expect conditions to be wet at times at the very least.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.