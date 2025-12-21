Happy Sunday, December 21, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone is enjoying the final days before the holidays! South Florida has truly been the envy of the Nation lately as we have enjoyed [mostly] quiet and comfortable conditions this month. And this weekend was no different. A weak front came through the area and fortified the nice weather pattern that South Florida has experienced much of the week. This morning South Florida woke up to a mixed bag of temperatures (60s and low 70s) with a bit more humidity than Saturday. An area of high pressure is once again in control of our weather pattern but there are changes headed our way.

Today South Florida can expect another mostly quiet day. After a quiet start, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 80s, which is typical this time of year. A few spotty to isolated showers will be possible as our winds turn off the water. Another change to the weather pattern today (compared to yesterday) will be the building breeze this afternoon and evening. Winds will turn off the water and increase in speed. This means that this afternoon will likely turn breezy across South Florida, especially along our coastal locations.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern across South Florida will continue to change. Behind this weekend’s weak front, a second front will quickly move closer to Florida. With the old front to our south, an area of high pressure nearby AND a second front on the move, the pressure gradient across the area will tighten. This will bring windy to gusty conditions across South Florida through the first half of the work week. A wind advisory might even be warranted but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens. The other front on the way will bring a reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’. And although a few quick-moving showers will be possible Tuesday as the front moves through [likely unnoticed], it seems rain chances will remain on the lower end for Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day with very comfortable conditions through much of the second half of the work week!

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.