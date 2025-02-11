Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has recovered from the late night from watching the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. It was a picture perfect start to the work week, that is if you like it on the warm side. South Florida has been under the influence of a stubborn area of high-pressure that continues to block fronts and cooling of any sort from reaching South Florida. All of February has been warm and it looks like we continue with this streak. It was a beautiful start to the day although South Florida woke up with milder temperatures mostly in the 70s after seeing afternoon high temperatures on Monday in the 80s once again. One difference noted this morning was that there were a few spotty showers sitting offshore and the breeze was a bit stronger. This is a sign of a changing weather pattern.

Today South Florida can expect another warm winter day. Similar to the last few days, afternoon high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s while some inland locations warm to the mid 80s. Unlike the last few days, there could be enough moisture in the air for a spotty shower or passing sprinkle to develop at any given point. The breeze will build throughout the day and some South Florida spots may turn breezy this afternoon, which will also help keep temperatures in check. And while the day started off with just a few more clouds, South Florida can still expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Looking ahead, South Florida will undergo some changes through the rest of the work week as our wind pattern veers out of the south midweek and increases in speed. So not only will it be on the breezy side through the rest of the week but humidity levels will also be on the rise. And this slight change in wind direction will bring warmer temperatures across South Florida. On Thursday, many South Florida locations will be flirting with record high temperatures. Spotty showers will be possible each day, however, rain chances will continue to be on the lower end through much of the week. Heading into the upcoming weekend South Florida continues to be warm and breezy, with gusty conditions possible. A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday ahead of a front that may reach South Florida early Monday and will finally bring some relief to this February heat.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

