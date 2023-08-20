Some big changes our ahead to our weather pattern this week in South Florida, and it’s mainly about the return of the breeze! It’s been a stagnant and hot summer but with a stronger breeze in place much of this week with sustained winds near 10-20 mph, that will allow for more bearable conditions when it comes to temperatures. Temperatures all week long will hover near 92-93F in Miami after today.

This Sunday, we’ll remain under the influence of a departing tropical wave, which is now located over the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture continues to get drawn in from the Atlantic behind this wave, so that will feed in rounds of quick-moving showers and storms at any time today and tonight. Just like we saw on Saturday, it won’t be a washout but there will be that random risk for seeing rain.

Now starting Monday, some drier air will start to come in from the Atlantic, and this entire week will feature bouts of drier air filtering into South Florida with high pressure in control to the north. Overall, the pattern will feature the chance for seeing a few showers and storms each day during the week, especially during the morning hours.

In the tropics, it’s getting busy but now look to be a threat to Florida at this time. The tropical wave near Florida maintains a 50-50 chance it becomes a tropical depression before impacting parts of Texas and Mexico on Tuesday.

Then there is Tropical Depression Six east of the Lesser Antilles, which is forecast to dissipate on Monday, and three other areas to monitor for potential tropical development. That includes an area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean that has a high chance at forming. Regardless of development, it will bring showers and storms to some of the Caribbean islands this week as it takes a turn to the north and toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.